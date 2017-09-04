Dates revealed for Leitrim Club Championship Quarter-Finals

It will be a busy weekend for Leitrim GAA Clubs after the County Board revealed details for next weekend's Connacht Gold Senior and Fox Monumentals Intermediate Championship Quarter-Finals.

Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada will host a mouth watering double header on Saturday night with defending champions Aughawillan taking on Glencar/Manorhamilton in a repeat of last year's Final while pacesetters Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's take on St. Patrick's Dromahair who had a dramatic win over Annaduff last Saturday.

Cloone will host the Senior meeting of Drumreilly and Mohill and the Intermediate clash of Ballinaglera and Carrigallen while Leitrim Gaels Community Field hosts the meeting of Cloone and Drumkeerin.

No venue has yet been fixed for the meeting of Melvin Gaels and St. Mary's Kiltoghert while Sunday sees Ballinamore host an Intermediate double header with Aughnasheelin taking on Mohill and Fenagh St. Caillin's facing Leitrim Gaels.

Sunday also sees the biggest day in the Leitrim Ladies calender with the Senior Final clash of Dromahair and St. Joseph's while Mohill take on Oughteragh Gaels in the Intermediate Final.

Full details below:

Saturday, September 9

Connacht Gold Senior Championship Quarter-Finals

Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s v St. Patrick’s Dromahair in Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 5.00

Aughawillan v Glencar/Manorhamilton in Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 6.30

Drumreilly v Mohill in Cloone 6.30

Melvin Gaels v St. Mary’s Kiltoghert 5.00 (Venue tbc)

Fox Monumentals Intermediate Championship Quarter-Finals

Ballinaglera v Carrigallen in Cloone 5.00

Cloone v Drumkeerin in Leitrim 5.00

Senior Relegation Semi-Final: Bornacoola v Gortletteragh in Carrigallen 5.00. Extra-time if necessary

Sunday, September 10

Ladies Senior Championship Final

Dromahair v St. Joseph’s in Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 4.00

Ladies Intermediate Championship Final

Oughteragh Gaels v Mohill in Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 2.00

Fox Monumentals Intermediate Championship Quarter-Finals

Aughnasheelin v Mohill in Ballinamore 5.00

Fenagh St. Caillin’s v Leitrim Gaels in Ballinamore 6.30

Senior Relegation Semi-Final: Allen Gaels v Annaduff in Mohill 12.00. Extra-time if necessary

Intermediate Relegation Semi-Final: Aughavas v Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher 12.00; Eslin v Kiltubrid 12.00. (Extra-time if necessary)

Saturday September 16

Pyramid Bookmakers Junior A Quarter-Final replays: Glencar/Manorhamilton v Melvin Gaels in Glencar Community field 6.00; Annaduff v St. Mary’s Kiltoghert 6.00. Extra-time if necessary