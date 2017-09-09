BREAKING: Leitrim GAA Fixture changes

Leitrim GAA have announced two late changes to venues for tonight's Fox Monumentals Intermediate Championship games.

The meeting of Ballinaglera and Carrigallen will now take place in Aughavas at 5pm while the meeting of Cloone and Drumkeerin will now take place in Dromod, also at 5 pm.

There is no news yet for the venue for the refixed Connacht Gold Senior Championship clash between Melvin Gaels and St. Mary's Kiltoghert, although the time is set for 12 noon.