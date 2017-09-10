GAA Leitrim Club Championship
Champions may face neighbours Ballinamore as Mohill draw St. Mary's Kiltoghert
County Board Secretary Attracta O'Reilly and Chairman Terence Boyle make the draw
County Champions Aughawillan could face a blockbuster meeting with neighbours and fierce rivals Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's in the Connacht Gold Senior Championship Semi-Finals if they overcome Glencar/Manorhamilton in the replayed quarter-final.
Aughawillan or Glencar/Manorhamilton were drawn out of the hat to face Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's while Mohill will take on St. Mary's Kiltoghert in the other semi-final.
In the Fox Monumentals Intermediate Championship, Fenagh St. Caillin's and Leitrim Gaels must meet again after a thrilling encounter in Ballinamore and the winners will face Drumkeerin in the semi-finals with Aughnasheelin, winners with a late point over Mohill's second string, drawn to face Carrigallen.
Details of the fixtures will be released later in the week.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on