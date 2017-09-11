Cloone to host Ladies Senior Final replay next Saturday

Cloone will host an intriguing Leitrim Ladies Senior Championship Final replay next Saturday with a 5 pm throw-in for the meeting of Dromahair and St. Joseph’s.

Dromahair and St. Joseph’s drew 2-5 to 1-8 on Sunday in Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada but with the Men’s Senior and Intermediate Quarter-Final replays fixed for the Carrick venue, the Ladies Final moves to Cloone.

The replay will be the first of a busy weekend for Leitrim Ladies football with the Division 2 and 3 League Finals fixed for Sunday morning.

Fenagh and Keeldra Gaels meet at 11 am in the Division 3 decider with the venue yet to be confirmed while Glencar/Manorhamilton and newly crowned Intermediate Champions Oughteragh Gaels clash at 12.30, the venue yet to be confirmed.