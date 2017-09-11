Leitrim Ladies GFA
Cloone to host Ladies Senior Final replay next Saturday
Dromahair and St. Joseph's to meet again with 5 pm throw-in
The ball evades everyone to end up in the Dromahair net in the drawn Senior Final. Photo by Willie Donnellan
Cloone will host an intriguing Leitrim Ladies Senior Championship Final replay next Saturday with a 5 pm throw-in for the meeting of Dromahair and St. Joseph’s.
Dromahair and St. Joseph’s drew 2-5 to 1-8 on Sunday in Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada but with the Men’s Senior and Intermediate Quarter-Final replays fixed for the Carrick venue, the Ladies Final moves to Cloone.
The replay will be the first of a busy weekend for Leitrim Ladies football with the Division 2 and 3 League Finals fixed for Sunday morning.
Fenagh and Keeldra Gaels meet at 11 am in the Division 3 decider with the venue yet to be confirmed while Glencar/Manorhamilton and newly crowned Intermediate Champions Oughteragh Gaels clash at 12.30, the venue yet to be confirmed.
