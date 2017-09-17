GAA launch National Student Bursary scheme

The GAA have again reiterated their commitment to the ongoing educational development of its players and members by announcing details of the 2017/2018 GAA National Student Bursary scheme.

Now in its eleventh year, the scheme is open to members of the Association who are attending a full-time Higher Education course (except those who hold another GAA-related or college scholarship/bursary) and who are active participants in their Higher Education club; to date the GAA has invested over €2million in the past decade that the Bursary Schemes have been in existence.

The schemes are administered by the respective Provincial Councils and recipients will again be selected based on a range of criteria, including their playing, coaching or administrative commitments to the GAA.

A number of awards in each province will be reserved for those excelling in the areas of coaching and administration.

Applications for the scheme will be considered by a sub-committee in each province; each bursary granted will be for €750 in Munster, Leinster and Connacht (Ulster Amount TBC)

Further information and application forms for this year’s scheme are available to download from gaa.ie, the various GAA Provincial Council websites and offices and from the Higher Education Colleges website he.gaa.ie. Students should apply using the relevant application form to the Provincial Council of their home GAA Club.

All completed forms should be returned to the relevant Provincial Council and the closing dates for applications is Friday October 6.

Senior Inter-County players who were on their County’s Senior Panel in 2017 should apply for Bursaries via the Gaelic Players Association; further information at gaelicplayers.com.