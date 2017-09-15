Leitrim GAA aim for final push for Cairde Liatroma

Leitrim GAA officials are calling on the fans and clubs of the County to make a final push to support the new fundraising development draw, Cairde Liatroma.



With last week’s news of a possible heavy hit to Leitrim’s finances with a rates bill for Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada, the success of the new Cairde Liatroma has never been more urgent and Leitrim GAA officials are appealing to all Leitrim supporters for help.



Similar to fundraising

ventures in many other counties, the draw aims to benefit both clubs and county and help the County Board meet the ever expanding costs of county teams and maintenance of facilities such as the new Leitrim GAA Centre of Excellence.



Supporters of Cairde Liatroma are asked to make a monthly contribution of €10 by way of bank standing order, or a yearly contribution of €100. There are monthly draws for individuals and club prizes also. There will also be yearly draws with five club prizes of €1,000 and to individual prizes of €1,100.



Entries are available from County Board officers and all clubs.