Senior double header next Saturday in Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada

It will be a Super Senior Saturday for the Connacht Gold Senior Championship after both semi-finals were fixed for Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada next Saturday, September 23.

Glencar/Manorhamilton's three point win over reigning Champions Aughawillan saw them set up a semi-final clash with last year's Intermediate winners Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's with the game scheduled for a 4 pm throw-in.

And League champions Mohill will take on St. Mary's Kiltoghert in the other semi-final with a 5.30 pm throw-in, also in Pairc Sean.

Ballinamore will host an intriguing Fox Monumentals Intermediate Championship double header on Sunday, Aughnasheelin taking on Carrigallen at 2.30 with high flying Leitrim Gaels up against a Drumkeerin team who beat them after extra-time and a replay in last year's Quarter-Final, the game throwing-in at 4 pm.

Cloone will host the Senior relegation final between Annaduff and Bornacoola at 12 noon on Sunday while no venue has been fixed for the Intermediate relegation final between Eslin and Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher.