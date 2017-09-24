Bornacoola and Eslin survive as Annaduff and Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher relegated

Bornacoola will play their Championship football next year at Senior level and Eslin at Intermediate level after both teams came through their respective Club Championship relegation finals and relegating Annaduff and Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher in the process.

Bornacoola scored two second half goals, the first from Damian Moran in the very first minute and the second after a Moran free was blocked on the line and then punched to the net, to secure a 2-12 to 2-10 victory over their neighbours Annaduff.

Annaduff had trailed by seven points five minutes into the second half but a goal from sub Gavin O'Brien reignited their challenge six minutes later and when Alan Glancy found the net with 11 minutes to go, they tied the scores.

But a black card and Damien Moran's high free was batted out straight to a Bornacoola player who fisted the ball to the net for the decisive score.

In the Fox Monumentals Intermediate Championship Relegation Final, Eslin secured their place in the next year's grade with a 2-19 to 3-5 victory over Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher, a tally that was nevertheless Glenfarne's best of the championship.