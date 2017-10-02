Pure Mule Cycling Sportive for Leitrim next Sunday

This Sunday October 8, will see the Pure Mule Cycling Sportive take place in and around County Leitrim.

Organised by members of An Garda Siochana in the Leitrim District, the beneficiaries of this year event will be St. Ciaran’s Services for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. All proceeds raised will go to St Ciaran’s who hope to purchase a Motomed arm and leg trainer for the service users. Any additional funds will go towards the planned purpose built Respite Centre.

Following the success of the 2015 inaugural "Pure Mule", this year’s event promises to be even bigger and better.

Pure Mule is the final event of 2017 on the local cycling sportive calendar and is open to all cyclists with two routes on offer.

It will start from the Leitrim Marina Hotel in Leitrim village on Sunday October 8, with the 100k riders setting off at 10am and the 60k riders at 12 noon. Registration will open an hour before the start of each event.

Refreshments and food will be available mid cycle at Keadue and after in the hotel.

The Gardai in Carrick on Shannon would like to thank the many people who have assisted so far in the preparation stages of Pure Mule and look forward to welcoming cyclists from around the country to the event on Sunday. A full "thank you" list will issue following the cycle.

You can register your interest in participating at puremulecycle@gmail.com further information also at puremulecycle@gmail.com