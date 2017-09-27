Primary Schools Cross-country next Wednesday in Leitrim

The Leitrim Primary Schools Cross Country & Walking Championships take place in Leitrim Village (Leitrim Gaels Pitch) on Wednesday October 4, with entries from 10.30am.

With an entry fee of €4 per child, the event is open to all children from third class up who attend primary school in Leitrim with 1,000m races for Girls and Boys third & fourth class and 1,200m races for Girls and Boys fifth & sixth classes.

Each school is asked to bring along a list of their runners in each event plus the entry fee and hand to county official on arrival. As in previous years the ticket system will be used to speed up issue of results.

Trophy holders please hand in trophies on arrival. Medals for first three teams and individuals in each event and if anyone is available to help, it would be very welcome.

The first three schools in the team event and top 12 individuals in each race qualify for the Connacht Primary Schools Cross-country event which will be held on Saturday, October 21, at St. Brigid’s GAA Club in Roscommon.

Contact Leitrim Athletics County Secretary Ann Mulvaney at ann.mulvaney@hotmail.com for more details.