Leitrim Sports Partnership Child Welfare Safeguarding courses

Leitrim Sports Partnership will be delivering Safe-Guarding 1, 2 & 3 workshops for Sports Clubs, Community groups, coaches and volunteers in Leitrim.

Child Welfare and Protection in Sport also known as Code of Ethics, is a Sport Ireland initiative. This training enables Children’s Officers/Sports Leaders to implement best practice in protecting the welfare of participants. The course ensures that adults have adequate training to protect the welfare of children in a sporting environment and to assist in creating a child-centred environment within the sports club setting.

The three hour Safeguarding 1 - Code of Ethics Basic Awareness/Child Protection Workshop, in the Leitrim County Council offices in Carrick, is for the benefit of everyone involved in children's sport (children, parents/guardians, sports leaders etc). It provides introductory information on codes of conduct, bullying, recruitment etc. together with child protection guidelines. The course runs from 7 to 10pm and costs €20 per person and will be held next Thursday, September 28, and again on Thursday, October 26.

The Safeguarding 2 Club Children’s Officer Workshop runs for three hours from 7 to 10 on Thursday, October 16, from 7 to 10 pm, in the Leitrim County Council offices and costs €20 per person.

A person appointed to the Club Children’s Officer position must have completed the Child Welfare & Protection Basic Awareness workshop and should complete the new Club Children’s Officer three hour Training course. This course will help the Club Children’s Officer to carry out the function of their role in the club and support the implementation of best practice in the club. Participants will also receive a Club Children’s Officer Action Planning document as part of the training.

The Safeguarding 3 – Designated Liaison Person Workshop runs for three hours from 7 to 10 on Thursday, December 7, from 7 to 10 pm. The DLP is responsible for reporting allegations or suspicions of child abuse to TUSLA Child and Family Agency and/or An Garda Siochána. It is recommended that this person is a senior club person. However, if there is difficulty identifying a separate individual to take this role, the Club Children’s Officer can be appointed as Designated Liaison Person once the club/organisation is clear about the responsibilities of each role. The organisation’s child protection policy and procedures should include the name and contact details of the Designated Liaison Person and the responsibilities attached to the role.

If you are interested in any of these courses, contact Leitrim Sports Partnership, 071 9650498, or email sports@leitrimcoco.ie. There are a limited number of places on this courses, which will be offered on a first come first served basis.