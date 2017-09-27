Cyclists on their bike for Tour de Breffni 2017

Cycling from all around the country will converge on Leitrim next Sunday, October 1, for the seventh annual Tour de Breffni 2017, a highly popular cycling sportive event with 60K and 100K events.

The ever popular event takes in Leitrim, Cavan and Roscommon with some testing climbs across the Cavan mountains.

With proceeds in aid of the Irish Pilgrimage Trust, the Tour De Breffni starts and finishes from Leitrim Gaels Community Field in Leitrim Village with the 100K cyclists getting underway at 9 am and the 60K cyclists heading out the road at 9.15.

Registration on the day from 7.45 am with entry fees of €20 for the 60K and €25 for the 100K. Both routes are fully marshalled including lead cars, mechanical assistance & broom wagon.

The event is strictly over 16 years of age and the rule “No Helmet No Ride” will be strictly enforced. Food & refreshments provided on the day with the food stop at Dowra Community Hall for both cycles.