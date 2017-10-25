Places filling up on John Morrison's 'Game Senses' workshop

Leitrim GAA have announced that there are a limited number of places available for the upcoming 'Game Senses' workshop which will be held by former Leitrim coach John Morrison on Thursday, November 9.

Bookings are now being taken for this workshop and you can reserve your place by contacting Leitrim GAA Games Promotion Officer James Glancy on (086) 4082561 or e-mail James at james.glanc.gda.lei trim@gaa.ie.

The cost of the workshop will be €5.

Leitrim GAA wish to advise anyone considering taking part in this workshop that over 50 people have already registered to take part, meaning there are less than 20 places remaining.

Also if anyone is interested in getting a DVD from the last two Donie Buckley workshops and the Paddy Christie workshop they can purchase them at the next workshop for €5 for each workshop DVD. Simply contact James in advance to place your dvd order and they will be ready for collection on November 9.