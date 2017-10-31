Saturday fixture on the cards for potential Championship meeting of Leitrim and Roscommon

Leitrim will begin their 2018 Connacht Championship stateside on Sunday, May 6 and should they escape unscathed from their trip to New York will host Roscommon on, Saturday May 26.

The Connacht Final is set to be played on June 3.

The Allianz National Football League fixtures were also confirmed this afternoon and it was announced that Leitrim will begin their Division 4 campaign with an away trip to face Antrim on Sunday, January 28. Throw-in at Corrigan Park, Belfast is scheduled for 2pm.

The GAA has published its Master Fixtures plan for the 2018 season. The month of April is ring-fenced for clubs. https://t.co/yb5pexeIT4 October 31, 2017

Leitrim's League fixtures are as follows:

Round 1

January 28 v Antrim in Corrigan Park, Belfast at 2pm.

Round 2

February 2 v Laois in Pairc Sean MacDiarmada at 2pm.

Round 3

February 10 v Carlow in Netwatch Cullen Park at 5pm.

Round 4

February 25 v Limerick in Pairc Sean MacDiarmada at 2pm.

Round 5

March 3 v London in McGovern Park, Ruislip at 1pm.

Round 6

March 18 v Waterford in Fraher Field, Dungarvan at 2pm.

Round 7

March 25 v Wicklow in Pairc Sean MacDiarmada at 1pm.