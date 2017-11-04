Packed schedule of events for Leitrim Sports Partnership

Women on the Water

The woman on the water programme is a new kayaking programme which took place in Acres Lake, Drumshanbo & Lough Rynn Rowing Facility, Mohill. We have had huge interest in this programme with over 80 women participating in the six week programme. At the end of the six weeks the group kayaked a 7K on the Shannon Blueway between Drumshanbo and Leitrim Village.



Sports Disability Forum & Programmes

Leitrim Sports Disability Forum met on October 26. The group is composed of representatives from all the disability groups in Leitrim the purpose is to provide sports and physical activity options to people with disabilities in Co. Leitrim. Through the forum a wide range of physical activities have been and are currently being provided to the various disability groups.



Men on the Move

Men on the Move is a physical activity programme run by Leitrim Sports Partnership that is aimed at men over 35 years, to get them active, have fun and improve fitness levels. Leitrim Sports Partnership currently has two Men on the Move programmes running in Mohill and Drumshanbo which will run for 8 weeks.



Couch to 5k

Couch to 5K is a beginners running programme which will run every Wednesday for 6 weeks with the aim of the group participating in a 5K run at the end. This programme received huge interest with over 70 participants registered.



Walking Group

Leitrim Sports Partnership runs a walking group in Carrick every Monday evening at 7pm. This is a great way to start getting active if you have been out of activity for awhile, everyone welcome!



Adult Swimming Group

Leitrim Sports Partnership is looking for people interested in an adult swimming group.

The swimming group will be based in Aura Leisure Centre on Tuesday and Thursday evenings. This group is for people who are comfortable swimmers and are able to complete 5 lengths of the pool. The group will swim 2 evenings a week for 6 weeks. The price is €60 for a total of 12 sessions. There will be a registration evening tomorrow Thursday 2 nd October at 7pm in the Council Offices in Carrick on Shannon and the group will start the following week.



Sports Star Awards

The closing date for the Sports Star Awards has now passed so the nominations will now be adjudicated and winners selected. Winners will be announced at the awards night on November 24 in Lough Rynn Castle. The Special Guest at this year’s Leitrim Sports Star Awards is former Irish rugby international player from Galway, former Connacht Rugby Manager and current Connacht rugby academy manager – Eric Elwood.



Ag Sugradh Le Chéile

Ag Sugradh Le Chéile or ‘Playing Together’ is a programme which encourages active play between parents/carers and children the programme was developed by the Health Service Executive and run by Leitrim Sports Partnership. The Ag Sugradh Le Chéile has taken place in Drumlea, Balinamore, Cloone, Drumshanbo and Ardfarney.



Girls Active

Girls Active is a joint programme between the HSE and Leitrim Sports Partnership. Girls Active is being rolled out in Ballinamore Community School, Drumshanbo Vocational School, Lough Allen School, St Clares School and Carrigallen Vocational School by Leitrim Sports Partnership.



Community Coaches

In conjunction with the Leitrim Genealogy Centre SOLAS Scheme have 2 vacancies for Sports Development Coaches. Applicants must be eligible to be on a CE Scheme. The work programme will involve coaching of children and adults in sport and recreation as part of a work programme agreed with Leitrim Sports Partnership.

Application form can be obtained by contacting Leitrim Sports Partnership.



Older Adults – Fitsticks workshop

Leitrim Sports Partnership facilitated a Fitsticks workshop in advance of the launch of Leitrim’s Positive Ageing Strategy. This took place in the Lough Allen Hotel, many older adult community groups were represented and everyone thoroughly enjoyed their day.



TY Olympic Handball in schools

Leitrim Sports Partnership Community Coaches Paul Kilgallon & Pat O’Toole have been coaching Olympic Handball with TY student in Balinamore Community School, Mohill Community College and Carrigallen Vocational School over the past few weeks. All students have taken up the sport very well and Leitrim Sports Partnership is organising a Olympic Handball Blitz to conclude the programme.



Safegaurding and First Aid Courses Course

Safeguarding 1 took place on Thursday 26 th October

Safeguarding 2 – Club Children’s Officer Workshop (3 hrs) A person appointed to the Club Children’s Officer position must have completed the Child Welfare & Protection Basic Awareness workshop and should complete the NEW Club Children’s Officer 3 hour Training Course. Safegaurding 2 will be run on November 16 in Leitrim County Council Offices, Carrick on Shannon from 7pm – 10pm and the cost is €20.00

Safeguarding 3 – Designated Liaison Person Workshop (3hrs). The Designated Liaison Person is responsible for reporting allegations or suspicions of child abuse to TUSLA Child and Family Agency or Social Services (NI) and/or An Garda Siochána. It is recommended that this person is a senior club person. However, if there is difficulty identifying a separate individual to take this role, the Club Children’s Officer can be appointed as Designated Liaison Person once the club/organisation is clear about the responsibilities of each role. The organisation’s child protection policy and procedures should include the name and contact details of the Designated Liaison Person and the responsibilities attached to the role. Safegaurind 3 will be run on December 7 in Leitrim County Council Offices, Carrick on Shannon from 7pm to 10pm and the cost is €20.



Sports First Aid Courses

This course is ideal for coaches and volunteers who deal with sports injuries or for those who offer immediate emergency care at sporting/training events. The aim is to provide relevant training to personnel to protect and treat those who become injured or unwell during training events or competition. Sports First Aid Course will be run in Carrick -on-Shannon on Saturday 4 November 4 from 9.30-4.30pm and the cost is €20. For further information on any of the above contact Leitrim Sports Partnership on (071) 9650498 or email sports@leitrimcoco.ie.