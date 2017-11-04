Niall Morahan named Sligo Rovers U-17 player of the year

At their end of season awards ceremony last night Sligo Rovers announced Niall Morahan as their U-17 player of the season.

The former Carrick Town midfielder impressed as the team advanced all the way to the final of the Mark Farren Cup.

The deep lying midfielder, who is comfortable in possession, made his first team debut for Sligo Rovers in a friendly against Ballinamallard.