See Carrigallen's Philadelphia Here I come before the All Ireland Finals

The Corn Mill Theatre, Carrigallen have qualified for the RTE All Ireland Drama Finals in Athlone with their performance of Philadelphia Here I Come!



As the group set out for an All Ireland win, you can see this show written by Brian Friel and directed by Killian McGuinness in the Corn Mill Theatre on April 20, 21 and 24 and again on April 27, 28 and 29.



Doors open: 8pm and show starts at 8.30pm

Booking on (087) 2570363 or email: bookings@cornmilltheatre.com

Also visit: www.cornmilltheatre.com