Drumshanbo to host Lough Allen Dance Weekend

The Leitrim Dance Project presents the second annual Lough Allen Dance Weekend in Drumshanbo this weekend, April 21-23.

This unique festival sees six of Ireland's highly renowned, modern day dance masters coming together to teach workshops in sean nós, set, 2 hand, old style and modern Irish step dancing.



Each dance workshop is being accompanied by live music from Harry Bradley, Danny Diamond and Stephen Doherty. By night these musicians will continue to play for sessions of music and dance for all to join in.

Drumshanbo, the home of the Joe Mooney Summer School, is no stranger to students of Irish dance.

There are also many outdoor adventures planned for the festival. Visitors get a chance to try some Stand Up Paddle Boarding and discover the crannógs and islands of Lough Allen, take a guided walk across the Arigna Mountains and ease their way into the day with a relaxing hour of pilates on the lake shore each morning.

Tutors include James Devine, Timmy "The Brit" McCarthy, Siobhan Butler, Joe McGuiggan, Maureen Culleton and Edwina Guckian.



No pre-booking necessary. Workshops are open to all levels of experience.

Weekend tickets €70 available from www.thedock.ie

For more info contact info@edwinaguckian.com or (086) 164998.