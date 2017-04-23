New Leitrim festival to celebrate works about lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender

Leitrim's Rabbit’s Riot Theatre Company have a new project, a theatre festival 'Where We Are Now' celebrating works written by and about those who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, questioning and everything in between!

Where We Are Now will take place from June 8-10 in venues across Manorhamilton and Sligo.

It is a project that seeks to recognize and give an on-stage voice to members of rural communities in the Irish north-west. It is the first collaboration of its kind between writers from across the globe and Irish directors and actors within Sligo and Leitrim.

Tickets can be bought through The Rabbit's Riot website - http://therabbitsriotthea.wixsite.com/rabbitsriottc/current-productions.

Email: therabbitsriottheatrecompany@gmail.com