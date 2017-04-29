The County Fleadh in underway in Ballinamore

The County Leitrim Fleadh Cheoil is being hosted by the Ballinamore Branch of Comhaltas this weekend.

Today Saturday 29th the competitions get underway in the Community Centre with U-10 music at 3.45pm followed by all dancing competitions at 5pm. Sunday 30th all other music competitions take place in the new Community School. Doors open at 10.30am.

Highlights on Saturday include a multi-media presentation by Mick Mulvey. “The North Connacht Legacy ” is about the influence of north Connacht musicians in the development of London’s traditional music scene since the Second World War. There will also be a singing workshop by Keshcarrigan native Eleanor Shanley whose vibrant career has spanned over 20 years.

Music and singing sessions will be held in pubs throughout the town over the weekend. There are already great reports coming in from last night as the town celebrated Irish music in every bar.

John McCartin, Chairperson of Ballinamore Comhaltas Branch said "The committee is delighted to welcome visitors and musicians to sample the heart of the tradition here in Ballinamore.”

Monica Ward, Chairperson County Board Leitrim Comhaltas said “It is fitting that Ballinamore a town steeped in a wealth of ceol, culture and heritage should host our County Fleadh. I would like to congratulate our competitors and their families and teachers on keeping this great tradition alive through music, song, dance and storytelling.”

Lorraine Sweeney, Secretary of Ballinamore Comhaltas Branch said, “We are delighted to be able to provide a platform for the talented youngsters in our community to play sing and dance this coming weekend. We wish them the best of luck in progressing to Connacht.

Follow Leitrim CCE facebook page for more details or contact, Lorraine 086 8631785/ Monica 089 4037596/ John 087 2517432.

Make a visit to Ballinamore this weekend to flavour the county fleadh.