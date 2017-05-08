Books you should read with Martin Doyle

Martin Doyle, the books editor of The Irish Times, will be in The Docks Arts Centre on Saturday afternoon, May 20 talking about books.

In a wide ranging discussion, he will reveal how books are chosen for review in weekly print edition of The Irish Times.

He will offer an insight on how books are picked for The Irish Times book club, how it works as an online resource, how it interacts with its audience and how this could be a useful reference for book clubs.

He will also be discussing his favourite books, offering recommendations and authors to look out for.

Essentially talking books, books and more books!

Tickets are €12 and are on sale from The Reading Room Bookshop and The Dock Arts Centre.