Celebrity Gardener Diarmuid Gavin at Roscommon Arts Centre this Friday

Join one of the biggest celebrity gardeners in the business, Diarmuid Gavin, for a very special evening at Roscommon Arts Centre on Friday, May 26.

On the night Diarmuid will present an evening of fun in the beds & borders! Taking the audience through his adventures in the wonderful world of gardening, he will reveal some of the mischievous antics at the Chelsea Flower Show and regale his audience with stories about the history of outdoor design around the globe, from gnomes to flying gardens and more!

The show will also include an audio/visual presentation and a Question and Answer section which will give people the chance to ask an expert those gardening queries that need solving!

If you have green fingers, or even just muddy ones, this fun filled show will make sure you never look at your humble back garden the same way again!

Booking now at Roscommon Arts Centre on 09066 25824/www.roscommonartscentre.ie