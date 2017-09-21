Big fracking ban hooley in Leitrim

Love Leitrim is organising a big celebration hooley in the Rainbow Ballroom, Glenfarne on Saturday night, October 14 to mark the passing into law by the Houses of the Oireachtas of the Republic of Ireland's legal prohibition on hydraulic fracturing or fracking to extract oil or gas from Shale rock.

Inviting everyone to their Glenfarne celebration hooley Love Leitrim says “now that a ban on onshore fracking in Ireland has been won, its time to celebrate our beautiful country, our hard work and our sustainable future.

“Join Leitrim Tourism Network member Love Leitrim to celebrate on Global Frackdown Day on Saturday, October 14; the happening place is the Rainbow Ballroom of Romance in Glenfarne Leitrim.

Come along to a community event with music, poetry, refreshments and dancing. There's a great line up of talented artists performing on this free event, including members of Kila, Free Speaking Monkey, Stephen Murphy, and the Mullies Crowd along with special guests, and a disco. “Many of the international supporters of the campaign such as Jessica Ernst, Canada, Julia Walsh, Frack Action New York, Helmut Fehr Germany will be flying in for the party.

Also joining us all on the night we hope to have a few special guests who have supported the campaign. Looking forward to seeing you there” is how Love Leitrim's invite to their Glenfarne hooley concludes.