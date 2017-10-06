Estimated €18 million boost to lower tier EuroMillions prizes in tonight's bumper draw

Irish EuroMillions players are today flocking to buy tickets for tonight’s bumper draw which promises a massive increase in lower tier prizes due to the €190 million jackpot cap.

The National Lottery has confirmed that due to the €190 million jackpot cap, an estimated €18 million in prizes will now flow down to lower prize tiers.

Under the EuroMillions community rules a jackpot is capped at €190m and any excess will flow down to the next prize tier at which there are winners. The jackpot can remain capped at €190 million for up to a four draws.

On the fifth draw at cap, if the €190 million jackpot is still not won, the full value of the jackpot will flow down to the next tier with a prize winner.

“The excitement around tonight’s EuroMillions is unprecedented,” National Lottery CEO, Dermot Griffin, said today. “The jackpot is capped at €190 million for the second time this week. We have done the numbers and this means excess will flow down with the real possibility that tonight’s draw could create more multi-millionaires at lower prize tiers.”

An Irish winner of the mind-blowing €190 million jackpot would find themselves shooting straight onto the Irish Rich List in joint 77th place, ahead of actor Liam Neeson who is worth €127 million.

Mr Griffin said: “This €190 million draw is really capturing the imaginations of our players. It is an incredible amount to win, immediately making the winner one of the richest people in the country.”

“Winning this amount of money can be daunting and if somebody is lucky enough to score big, we will be ready to support them in any way we can. It is three years since the jackpot was at €190 million and this top prize has only been won twice ever - in Portugal in October 2014 and in the UK in August 2012. So an Irish win will be truly historic.”

“Interest is so strong in tonight’s draw we are advising players to avoid queues and buy their tickets early in-store, online at www.lottery.ie or through the National Lottery app.”