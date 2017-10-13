Manorhamilton Girls Brigade are overall winners at Leitrim Environmental & Community Awards 2017

Around 200 people from almost 80 groups from across Leitrim attended the 2017 Environmental & Community Awards las Thursday night, Oct 12. Sponsored by Leitrim County Council and Leitrim Public Participation Network (PPN), the evening was a chance to recognise the valuable work of the community and voluntary sector in making Leitrim a beautiful and friendly place to live.

Leitrim Cathaoirleach, Finola Armstrong McGuire welcomed biologist and broadcaster, Éanna Ní Lamhna and singer, Eleanor Shanley as joint Masters of Ceremonies. Joseph Gilhooly, Chief Executive of Leitrim County Council welcomed the many organisations to the event with a further welcome given by Mary McKeirnan, of Leitrim Public Participation Network Secretariat.

The evening at the Bush Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon was enjoyed by young and old with National School pupils joining retired citizens in sharing the celebrations.

Leitrim’s local and national representatives accompanied the celebrants as the County’s Councillors and TDs, Eamon Scanlon and Martin Kenny mingled with the nominees.

Awards were presented for seven categories, with one winner of each category in each of the three Municipal Districts – Ballinamore, Carrick-on-Shannon and Manorhamilton. The competition was lively from North to South of Leitrim. The district winners in each category are listed below:

Schools Awards:

Newtowngore NS, Hunt NS and Lough Allen College, Drunkeerin

Social Inclusion Award:

Ballinamore Mens Shed, Leitrim Ladies Lunch Committee and Manoramilton Girls Brigade

Best Estates:

Corryard Woods, Drumshanbo, Knocklogford, Mohill and Forest Grove, Dromahair.

Community Facility:

Ballinamore Fishing & Tourism Ltd, Bornacoola Development Association and South Leitrim and Northern Counties Railtrail Working Group.

Business:

McGuires Cottages, Drumshanbo, Drumsna Garden Centre, and Wynnes Market Bar, Drumkeerin.

Cleaner and Greener:

Fenagh Tidy Towns, Drumsna Development Association, and Dromahair Dvelopment Association.

Unsung Hero: An individual award for outstanding contribution to the local area.

Terry Shortt, Ballinamore Fishing & Tourism Ltd. , Catriona Tighe, Mohill Youth Café, and Margaret & Charlie Sharkey, Dromahair Development Association.

The outright winner of Leitrim Environmental & Community Awards 2017 was awarded to Manorhamilton Girls Brigade with Leitrim Cathaoirleach, Finola Armstrong McGuire advising that they literally “blew the judges away” with the group’s passion and commitment to their members and projects.

In summing up the evening, Finola Armstrong McGuire told the groups they were all winners by just being there and hoped they had made new friends and garnered some useful information for their work in the future. We all look forward to the contest in 2018.

Pictured above are Manorhamilton Girls’ Brigade with members of the PPN and Leitrim County Council:

L-R: Seated - Sorcha Glynnmartin, Leonie McGuinness, Shirley Hewston and Maureen Kron of Manorhamilton Girls Brigade. Behind- Francie Gilmartin PPN, Tracy Ferguson PPN worker, Philip Rooney PPN, Cllr Finola Armstrong McGuire, Mary McKiernan PPN, Joseph Gilhooly LCC, Mary Quinn, LCC, Michael McGovern PPN.

Pictured below are Leitrim PPN at the Awards: L-R - Francie Gilmartin PPN, Philip Rooney PPN, Joseph Gilhooly LCC, Eleanor Shanley, Mary McKeirnan PPN, Tracy Ferguson PPN Worker, Suzanne Duffy LCC, Michael McGovern PPN.