New solo exhibition set to open today at The Dock, Carrick-on-Shannon

Mechanism is a solo exhibition by installation artist Andrew Kearney opening at The Dock, Carrick-on-Shannon today, October 27.

Andrew creates installations using sculpture, light, photography, sound, and technology usually in response to specific sites, spaces or events. Thus, his installations become, in some ways, detailed investigations of the spaces for which they are made.

For more than two decades he has created large-scale conceptual installations that examine the themes of personal history and identity and how architecture and the built environment are used and experienced by different audiences at different times. Most recently he has investigated how interventions in architectural space transform the experience of being in those spaces, how people think about them, how they become remembered and how a built environment can animate real and imaginary memories, desires and dreams.

The exhibition is devised as a group of installations that redefine our experience of The Dock gallery. The works have been created for The Dock alongside an environment responsive light and sound installation, first presented at the Centre Culturel Irlandais in Paris, in a theatrical ensemble that responds, records, and reacts to everyday life in Carrick.

As you enter The Dock, a silver parachute-like orb, abandoned by its user, fills the void above the grand staircase. In an adjacent room an exposed assemblage hangs aloft in its functional, vulnerable state, uncompromisingly merging and recomposing the everyday sounds captured outside the building into a light and sound sequence mediating the on-going dialogue between the building’s internal and external organs.

Simultaneously, in another room a penetrable wall quietly rotates, inviting the viewer – a time traveller – to occupy its centre as it continues in its constant cyclical motion.

The Exhibition continues through until Saturday, December 9.

Exhibition tours for schools and groups can be arranged by contacting The Dock on 0719605828.