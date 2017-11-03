Dromahair singer/songwriter launches debut music video and first EP

Dromahair singer/songwriter, Étáin has just unveiled her debut music video for her song, 'Mutual Company'. The video was shot in Leitrim and is directed by Colm Farrell and Étáin, produced by Helga Keogh and choreographed by Étáin.

Winner of the 2016 Young Songwriter's Award, the 2017 Bluestacks Songwriting Competition, Sea Sessions Unsigned Competition 2017 and nominee for Pure M's Best Female Solo Artist 2017, Étáin is an 19 year-old captivating singer/songwriter influenced by music from The Rolling Stones, Joni Mitchell, Kate Bush and the 70's punk movement.

This is set to be a very busy week for the talented performer as she is following her video debut with the launch of her debut EP, 'Sacred Renditions' in the International Bar in Dublin this evening (Friday November 3).

Entry is free and doors open at 9pm.

'Sacred Renditions' is out now and is available here.



