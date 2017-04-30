Leitrim 13 year old creates a tool to help others with their homework

A first year student from Carrigallen Vocational School has created a simple yet successful tool to help students who suffer from attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and Aspergers focus on their schoolwork.

The Happy Homework Hut is a foldable, portable cubicle where children and teens can focus on what they’re doing in a distraction free space.

Creator Zack Dolan said that he pitched the idea to his local school after making a sample hut using a cardboard box, duct tape and a scissors, and the idea snowballed from there.

Zack who has Aspergers and ADHD found it took him a long time to concentrate and finish his homework, so he decided to create something he himself would find useful.

The entrepreneurial 13 year old is now partnered with a Dublin-based printing company to make the huts, and has sold over 180 Happy Homework Huts to schools in the Leitrim area so far.

He says schools were impressed with its capacity to help students in such a simple manner. He entered his business into the Student Enterprise Programme and has won the Leitrim junior category. He will now go on to the national competition, which is taking place in the Croke Park Conference Centre this Wednesday 3 May.

The business is on Facebook - check it out!