VIDEO: A new era as Leitrim GAA launch revamped & new look website

Often the pioneers of new ways of comunicating in the GAA world, Leitrim GAA County Board have again took a major leap forward with the launch of a new revamped Leitrim GAA County Board website.

The new website offically went live at 9pm on Saturday night and in a presentation by site architect Brendan Doyle, the new online home of Leitrim GAA was revealed and explained as Leitrim GAA stay intent on staying ahead of the crowd.

In a detailed presentation, Brendan revealed that the Fixture & Results section of the old website had nearly 130,000 hits in the month of August alone and the site needed urgent work to keep pace with the demands and developments in the online world.

The new Leitrim GAA website will offer five different versions for mobile, Ipad, desktop, etc so that every sort of user will be catered for when they want news on the activities of Leitrim GAA.

The new website will have extensive club links for clubs to post their own weekly notes and links to every club website while there is also a new Coaching section which will be dedicated to spreading up to date knowledge to the county's coaches.

Click www.leitrimgaa.ie to have a look at the new website.