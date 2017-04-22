Naturists getting back to basics in Co Leitrim

So nearly 12 months ago the Irish Naturist Association held their Annual General Meeting in Lough Allen Hotel, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim.

They've now released a video of the highlights and nearly 3,000 people have already viewed it.

So in case you missed it, here it is. In fairness the music is lovely.

The catch phrase is "in harmony with nature".

P.S. Just in case you were wondering, May 6 is apparently designated as World Naked Gardening Day. We think it sounds more than a little dangerous - hedge trimmers, lawnmowers and naked bodies, an accident waiting to happen - but who are we to judge......