Video | Full-time whistle signals beginning of Mohill celebrations after victory over Glencar/Manorhamilton

Yesterday's dramatic and pulsating Senior Football Championship Final ended with Mohill regaining the Fenagh Cup while for Glencar/Manorhamilton there was the heartbreak of losing a third successive final.

The scenes of celebration at the sounding of the full-time whistle give an indication of what it meant to the Mohill players and supporters to regain the trophy they last lifted in 2015, also with victory over Glencar/Manorhamilton.

For some of the Glencar/Manorhamilton players yesterday was an eight county final but the pain of a third successive final defeat was clear to see on the faces of the players, mentors and all associated with the club.

