Teaser video launched for Leitrim episode on "Jeff & Kammy's journey to Croker"

Leitrim fans all over the world will get a chance to see what Sky's Jeff Stelling and Chris Kamara make of the county's football teams as the Green & Gold feature in the new episode of "Jeff & Kammy's Journey to Croker".

AIB, who are behind the innovative look at the GAA, will broadcast the new episode featuring Leitrim's All-Ireland Senior Football Qualifier to Carlow on Monday, September 4, at 5 pm.

And to promote the episode, entitled "The Mammy" and featuring the McGovern family from Ballinamore, AIB have realeased a 20-second teaser video which you can watch above.