Breege and Leitrim fans capture essence of the GAA in "The Mammy"

If ever a six minute video captured the essence of following Leitrim on the big day, AIB's Jeff & Kammy's Journey to Croke Park "The Mammy" managed to capture the highs and lows of the GAA.

Sky's two Football pundits Jeff Stelling and Chris Kamara are journeying around Ireland taking in the different aspects of the GAA as they prepare to commentate on this year's All-Ireland Final and as part of their expedition, they took in Leitrim's All-Ireland Qualifier clash with Carlow in July.

Meeting up with Breege McGovern, mother of Leitrim Senior stars Dean and Niall, the two pundits were incredibly impressed with different aspects of the GAA that most of us would take for granted such as the non-segregation of fans and the fact that young children were allowed play unhindered on the field during halftime.

A lot of well known faces appeared on the clip including Drumkeerin's Andy Redican singing the National Anthem, Drumshanbo's Paul McGowan roaring support, Ballinamore's Philip Farrelly listening to the radio and so many others cheering on their Leitrim heroes.

Of course, the star of the show was Breege McGovern, displaying both the optimism and nervousness of a mother watching both her sons in action for the county team. You can watch the full video above.