Fenagh Ladies Gaelic 4 Mothers & Others prepare to take on Croke Park - VIDEO

The preparations are almost over, the teams are about to be named, players are nervous and the build-up is excruciating for the fans. No, we're not talking about Sunday's All-Ireland Final but rather Fenagh Ladies Gaelic 4 Mothers & Others journey to Croke Park!

The Fenagh Ladies G4M&O Group have been invited to take part in the LGFA All-Ireland Finals day on Sunday week, September 24, when they will be one of six teams to take part in halftime exhibition games in GAA Headquarters.

To help their entry get picked by the Ladies Gaelic Football Association, Fenagh Ladies G4M&O put together this video which got them across the line.

See next week's Leitrim Observer for more from Fenagh Ladies G4M&O ahead of their trip to Croke Park.