Listen - Leitrim Lockdown Legend Mary Flynn recalls life during restrictions

Mary Flynn who lives in Drumkeerin reared 10 children with her late husband. Over the years her many health issues failed to dampen her spirits and lockdown wasn’t going to do it either.
‘Leitrim’s Lockdown Legends’, a podcast produced by journalist Brian Farrell in collaboration with Leitrim County Council will be launched on Ray D’Arcy’s RTE Radio 1 show today, Wednesday, June 23.
It features the stories of a number of people who talk about the lows and highs of lockdown, not being able to see family, loss of their social lives to having a cup of tea with grandchildren after 15 months or getting back into Cryan’s Teach Ceol!
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.