Cavan artists feature in first physical exhibition at Leitrim's Solas Art Gallery for 2021

Solas Art Gallery in Ballinamore, Co Leitirm reopens on May 28 with its first physical exhibition this year entitled 'Palimpsest' by two Cavan artists.

The title refers to something reused or altered but still bearing visible traces of its earlier form. Carmel Rudden, a self-taught artist with a background in literature and academic studies, uses mixed media and print to: "Explore the process of metamorphous as a catalyst for the constantly changing relationships between past and present. My central theme of change and renewal in the search for true self is an observational process of peeling back layers and reworking to reveal the subconscious transferences, which have impacted my view of self."

Celia Richard, an experienced visual artist and tutor working in the health care sector, uses collages, assemblages and mixed media pieces to "explore a new coming of age: what is maturity and how does one get there? Through an explorative practice of layering, learning how to let go of some learned behaviours and their impact on my present circumstances e.g. fear of imperfection, and instead exhume innate wisdom – what I knew all along but life had got in the way."

The show officially opens online on Friday, May 28 at 7.30pm, and opens to the public on Saturday, May 29 due to Government guidelines.

The exhibition continues until June 19 and can be viewed at the gallery Monday to Saturday 10am to 6pm and online via the link on www.solasart.ie For enquiries ring Gail at 071 96 44210.