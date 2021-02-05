Picture gallery - Detached property near Ballinamore has development potential

Gordon Hughes Estate Agents are delighted to bring to the market this four bedroom detached property (circa 125 sq.m.) sited on approximately 1 acre of ground at Curraghtwany, Ballinamore.

Ideally suited for use as a family/holiday home the property is situated only 4km from the waterside town of Ballinamore and offers excellent development potential.

The property includes the following accommodation; Hallway, living room, kitchen, dining room, shower room, toilet and four bedrooms.

Some of the features include:

- Close to a number of walkways along the Shannon Erne Waterway;

- Excellent development potential.

- Only 2 hours from Dublin for those considering working from home.



