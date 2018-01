Members of the Carrick-on-Shannon Area Community Games 2017 team that won the All Ireland Football Final pictured at a visit to Carrick Indoor Karting. Back row, l-r, Barry Kerr, Brendan Boyle, Fergal Reynolds and Peter Moran. Middle row, l-r, Rian Costello, Scott Kerr, Adam Stanford, Josh McWeeney, Sean Gaffney, Charlie Slevin, Ben O'Connor, Gearoid Curley and Conor Duignan. Front row, l-r, Odhran Butler, Righan Guckian, Aaron Gallagher, Peter Moran, Donnacha Glancy, James Reynolds and Daragh Boyle. Photos: Willie Donnellan

Olivia Gaffney, wife of Clement Gaffney, Director of Hotel Operations at Harcourt Developments, Dublin, presents a set of rucksacks to players Charlie Slevin, Sean Gaffney, Adam Stanford and Josh McWeeney. Also in photo Fergal Reynolds and Brendan Boyle.

Brian Duignan, Photography and Video, Carrick-on-Shannon presents a set of togs and socks to players Odhran Butler, Conor Duignan, Gearoid Curley, Rian Costello. Also in photo are Barry Kerr and Peter Moran.

Brendan Boyle, Insurance Claims Consultants, Jamestown presents a set of tracksuit bottoms to players Daragh Boyle, James Reynolds, Aaron Gallagher and Ben O'Connor. Also in photo are Fergal Reynolds and Barry Kerr.