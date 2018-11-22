Galway star Shane Walsh presents medals to winning St. Mary's Kiltoghert teams

A wonderful night was had by all at St. Mary’s Kiltoghert very successful Underage Presentation event in the Bush Hotel on Saturday.

It was an evening to celebrate all the hard work and dedication of all our teams & coaches with plenty of victories along the way. Galway star forward Shane Walsh arrived with the Nestor Cup to present the medals.

Shane spoke very passionately and stressed that no matter how many knock backs anyone get on the football pitch to never give up on their dream and eventually with a lot of hard work these dreams will become reality.

A huge thank you to Shane who gave so generously of his time presenting all the medals and awards, posing for photographs and signing autographs.

Thanks to Kathy Butler who once again did a wonderful job as MC for the evening, to Willie Donnellan from The Leitrim Observer who captured all the photos and to Joe Shannon who was also on hand to take lots of pictures. Thanks to Michael Connorton, St. Mary’s Instrumental Group and Ballad Group for providing the entertainment for the evening.

On the pitch 2018 was a hugely successful year with some of the younger teams fielding two teams in their category. The following teams received medals on the evening:

Our U12 girls who beat Manorhamilton to win the Division 1 County Final, the U12s fielded a second team in the 13-a-side and had a great year losing out narrowly to Bornacoola in the semi-final.

Our U12 Boys defeated Clonguish in a very tense final in Páirc Seán to win the Longford/Leitrim Cross Border League while the Reserve team also reached the final only to lose out to Clonguish.

We were fortunate to be able to field two teams in the U13 Championship. This was a very successful year for this group as they beat Mohill in the League Final and Leitrim Gaels in the Championship final to come away as Division 1 League & Championship winners.

Our Reserve team also had an excellent year beating Mohill to win the Reserve League final and reaching the Championship final only to lose out to Mohill. St. Mary’s had 13 players who were part of the Carrick area U13 winning regional team defeating Lough Allen area in the final.

The U14 girls who after losing to Manorhamilton earlier in the Championship and in the Féile final went on to beat them by five points after an epic display of football in the Division 1 County Final.

Our U16 girls travelled to Cloone on Friday night last to play Mohill in the 13 side Shield semi-final and came away with a deserving 3-point win and were delighted to be presented with their medals at the presentation.

The U17 boys also did the Division 1 League and Championship double beating Ballinamore on both occasions. This U17 team along with three of the U18 boys went on to contest the Connacht Minor Championship, they won their opening match against Sligo Champions St. Molaise and were ultimately defeated by eventual Connacht Champions St. Brigid’s in the centre of Excellence, Ballyhaunis.

Kathy also congratulated Cian Singleton on behalf of the club who was chosen as U16 County Player of the year, receiving a rapturous applause from everyone in the room.

Our minor ladies had another great year with some super wins in the 13 aside minor girls Championship. They reached the final against Allen Gaels which was played in awful weather in Leitrim Gaels with our girls coming away as convincing winners to retain the 13 aside minor ladies Championship title.

Finally, our George O’Toole players and management team of the year were presented with their awards by Shane. These awards are chosen by each management team for the player which they feel are most consistent, most improved, most dedicated & overall team player within their group.

Our U15 boys may not have won any silverware this year, however it must be noted that they had a very impressive year reaching the U15 League and Championship semi finals losing out to Allen Gaels on both occasions.

​Thank you to the children and their parents for their attendance at the presentation evening and for their contribution throughout the year. Finally, thanks to all the managers and trainers from U7 up for all their hard work and dedication in training and games over the year, without you, none of the above would have become a reality.

St. Mary’s abú.

