2018 GAA season concludes with U20 finals on Sunday

The 2018 Leitrim club season comes to a close next Sunday, November 25, with two attractive U20 Football Championship Finals down for decision.

Melvin Gaels meet St. Manchan's in the 15-a-side A Final in Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada at 12 noon which is a repeat of an epic two game encounter at Minor level two years ago, the Kinlough men creating history by winning their first ever Minor A title.

In the B Final in Ballinamore, also at 12 noon, St. Mary's Kiltoghert are looking to add to their run of success but will face a strong St. Brigid's side as the Aughnasheelin, Aughawillan and Drumreilly side look quite potent.

Credit to the County Board for ensuring all competitions are over by the end of November despite much tighter time frames with the condensing of the games at county level.

However, you have to wonder at the wisdom of fixing two attractive Finals in the same grade for the same time on a Sunday morning. Certainly a double header would have been a better option.

U20A final this Sunday at 12 noon in Pairc Sean v St Manachans

