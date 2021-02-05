Property - Three bed apartment with beautiful views of the Shannon

Gallagher Auctioneers are presenting to the market this beautiful three bedroom ground floor apartment located on the banks of the River Shannon at Inver Geal, Cortober, Carrick-on-Shannon.

The property is presented in excellent condition throughout.

It comprises of the following : entrance hall, three double bedrooms, one master suite with ensuite bathroom, additional bathroom and large open plan kitchen/diner/reception area with double doors opening onto patio.

There is ample parking with beautiful views of the River Shannon and Marina and is within walking distance of the town centre and all amenities.

The property is also a short walk from the train station serving the Dublin /Sligo Line.

AMV: €145,000.

Contact Gallagher Auctioneers to arrange a viewing: 071 9621000, carrick@gallagherproperty.com / www.gallagherproperty.com