Gallery | Have a look at the images from St Joseph's victory over Glencar/Manorhamilton

It was an action packed day in Avantcard Pairc Sean MacDiarmada on Sunday last as St Joseph's got the better of Glencar/Manorhamilton on a 1-11 to 0-11 scoreline to claim their third successive Senior Championship crown.

Have a look at Stefan Hoare's pictures from what proved to be an action packed encounter, with the result in the balance until the very end.

The St Joseph's Ladies are back in action this weekend when they face Kilmoremoy of Mayo in the Connacht Intermediate Club Championship quarter final in Ballina Stephenites on Sunday at 2pm.