Gallery: Pictures of newly instructed Dawn of Hope bridge Dowra

Glas Civil Engineering Ltd have released a few pictures of the newly constructed Dawn of Hope Bridge in Co. Leitrim.
According to the engineering company said, "The structure of the existing bridge was comprised by a "bog slide" in 2020. Glas built a new bridge alongside the existing structure to take traffic. We have recently also completed the masonry stone cladding of the bridge to the approval of Leitrim Co. Co."
A report into the incident has found that the movement of tonnes of material was likely caused by rapid consistent rainfall causing saturation of peat and possible fissures within the soil.
Thousands of tonnes of material moved down Shass Mountain on Sunday June 28, 2020 - causing widespread land and water damage according to a report prepared by a company on behalf of Leitrim County Council.
Rural roads will be the focus of the 'Slow Down' Day operation from 7am on October 21 to 7am on October 22
The skeletal remains of a further six people have been discovered at a building site of a former pub in Cork city.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.