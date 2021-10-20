Search

20/10/2021

Gallery: Pictures of newly instructed Dawn of Hope bridge Dowra

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Glas Civil Engineering Ltd have released a few pictures of the newly constructed Dawn of Hope Bridge in Co. Leitrim.

According to the engineering company said, "The structure of the existing bridge was comprised by a "bog slide" in 2020. Glas built a new bridge alongside the existing structure to take traffic. We have recently also completed the masonry stone cladding of the bridge to the approval of Leitrim Co. Co."

A report into the incident has found that the movement of tonnes of material was likely caused by rapid consistent rainfall causing saturation of peat and possible fissures within the soil.

Thousands of tonnes of material moved down Shass Mountain on Sunday June 28, 2020 - causing widespread land and water damage according to a report prepared by a company on behalf of Leitrim County Council.

