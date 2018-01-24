Three greats honoured as Supporters celebrate Leitrim in Dublin - GALLERY

Leitrim people from all over Leitrim to Dublin and everywhere in between gathered in force in Croke Park last Thursday, January 18, for the launch of the Leitrim Supporters Club.

With special guest Marty Morrissey and musical entertainment Garadice a real hit, the night also saw Leitrim legends Pakie McGarty, Cathal Flynn and Columba Cryan honoured for their part in Connacht's 1958 Railway Cup victory.

Observer photographer Willie Donnellan was there on the night to capture all the best images from a celebration of Leitrim in the capital.