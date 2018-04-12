Leitrim school at All-Ireland Croke Park launch - GALLERY

The Lidl Ladies All-Ireland Post Primary Schools Finals were launched on Wednesday in Croke Park and St. Clare's Comprehensive School took their place among the top gaelic football schools in the country.

St. Clare's will meet St. Mary's Midleton in the All-Ireland Junior C Final in Duggan Park, Ballinasloe on Sunday as part of a double header with the Senior B decider and captain Laura Fowley was joined by manager Danielle Nolan and team-mate Leah Fox at GAA headquarters.

The finals will be contested at Senior and Junior levels, with three finals in each grade. It’s an all-Loreto decider in the Senior A final, with Loreto (Clonmel, Tipperary) meeting Loreto (Cavan).

Glenamaddy (Galway) will play Presentation, Thurles (Tipperary) in the senior B final and in the senior C decider, Coláiste Bhaile Chláir, Claregalway (Galway) will take on Scoil Mhuire, Trim (Meath).

Loreto (Cavan) are also in the junior A decider, where their opponents are ISK, Killorglin (Kerry). In the junior B final, Coláiste Bhaile Chláir, Claregalway (Galway) are also involved, and their opponents are St Brigid’s S.S., Killarney, Kerry. Finally, the junior C final is the meeting of St Marys H.S., Midleton (Cork) and St Clare's Comprehensive, Manorhamilton (Leitrim).

Thanks to St. Clare's CS and Sportsfile for some of the images of the launch.