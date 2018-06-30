Can you spot yourself as fans pack Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada for Leitrim v Monaghan? GALLERY

A crowd of just over 4,000 fans packed into a sweltering Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada on Saturday afternoon as Leitrim hosted Monaghan in Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada in round three of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Qualifiers. And Observer photographer Willie Donnellan was on hand to capture some great images of fans before, during and after Monaghan's 1-19 to 0-9 victory. Can you spot yourself in the photos?

