Five things we learned from the Smith Monumentals Intermediate Championship - WEEK 1

It’s Championship time again and performances and results from last weekend will be poured over and analysed as we get ready for next weekend’s.

Ahead of the games, we take a quick look back a five talking points from the first round of games in the Smith Monumentals Intermediate Championship. Simply click on the photos or read the full article below.

You can also check out Monday's look back back at the first round of the Connacht Gold Senior Championship and watch out for Wednesday's preview of next weekend's games in the Leitrim Club Championships.

SOME ARE MORE EQUAL THAN OTHERS

In a competition where everyone is supposed to, theoretically at least anway, have an equal chance of success, how do you explain that four clubs immediately have a leg up on everyone else? Which four clubs? Well the ones in Group 1 who are in with second string outfits Mohill and Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s while Group 2 sees Ballinaglera, Fenagh St. Caillin’s, Cloone, Drumkeerin, Aughavas and Leitrim Gaels battle it out. With Mohill not as strong as they were last year due to losses and absentees, all Carrigallen, Kiltubrid, Annaduff and Eslin have to do is beat the two second string teams and they are through - a glaring contrast to the battle for survival that Group 2 looks like!

FENAGH START STRONG AGAIN

Just like they did last year, Fenagh St. Caillin’s opened their Intermediate campaign with a pretty impressive display as the influx of their legions of juvenile stars continues as rapid pace. Contenders in Division 1, Fenagh already look like presumptive favourites but they will be very wary of what happened last year when they fell to Leitrim Gaels when starting as hot favourites.

WORRYING GAPS BEGINNING TO APPEAR

With all the lopsided games in the Senior Championship last year, the Intermediate grade was a shining beacon of competitiveness but there are worrying signs after the first round with only Drumkeerin’s victory over Cloone considering close, a five point victory. Annaduff had 19 points to spare, Eslin 11, Fenagh 25 and Leitrim Gaels 19 in what must be a worrying trend for clubs.

FAVOURITES LAY DOWN EARLY MARKERS

Before the Championship started, you’d have put Fenagh St. Caillin’s, Leitrim Gaels and Annaduff out in front and nothing that happened last weekend would seem to change that. However, don’t forget Drumkeerin who came through a tough test against Cloone and have every right to be considered among the favourites.

BALLINAGLERA CAPITULATION A SURPRISE

There’s no shame in losing to a team like Fenagh but the scale of the defeat suffered by Ballinaglera was nevertheless a big surprise. They may have been relegated from Division 1 but they are a Division 1 team and the scale of the loss is huge. Expect a big backlash next weekend.