All the images from dramatic penalty shootout in Avantcard Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada - GALLERY

A little slice of history was made in Avantcard Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada on Sunday when Mayo defeated Leitrim in the first ever penalty shootout in Connacht.

Damien Moran's controversial injury time point ensured a share of the spoils for Terry Hyland's men in the FBD Insurance League clash with James Horan's team but in the spot-kicks, it was Mayo who were perfect, scoring all four kicks as Leitrim converted just one and missed two.

The penalty shootout replaced the freetaking competition which was brought in last year as the method to find a winner on the day and cut down on the need for replays. With the Connacht Council deciding there would be no extra-time in the competition's regulations, Sunday's match went straight to spotkicks and enormous drama in Pairc Sean.

Observer photographer Willie Donnellan got a bird's eye view of the historic shootout, with pics from each and every kick.

