Fans gallery from clash of Leitrim giants as Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's edge out Mohill - GALLERY

Summer finally returned on Saturday, just in time for the start of the Connacht Gold Leitrim Senior Championship in Philly McGuinness Park in Mohill. Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins edged out the home side by a point, 0-16 to 0-15, in a spectacular game that bodes well for the rest of the championship (see our round-up of Saturday's action here).

Crowds were sparse with just 200 patrons, including players and officials admitted, although a few fans did endeavour to get a view from the fields on the far side of the pitch.

Willie Donnellan captured some great images from the game - see can you spot yourself.