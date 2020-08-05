Leitrim GAA Club Championships launched in conjunction with Connacht Gold & Smith Monumentals

It may seem a strange time to launch a championship, almost half-way through its group stage, but after the Covid-19 lockdown, Leitrim GAA finally got to officially launch the Connacht Gold Senior and Smith Monumentals Intermediate Football Championships last Thursday.

Normally launched when the Club championship draws are held in the spring, Thursday's launch might have come after two rounds of the competition have been played but it reinforced the link between Connacht Gold and Smith Monumentals with Leitrim GAA.

Players from Glencar/ Manorhamilton, Fenagh St Caillin's, Leitrim Gaels, St Mary's Kiltoghert and Mohill also attended the launch.

The Aurivo Co-Op brand, Connacht Gold has announced its continued support for Leitrim GAA as it renews its sponsorship of the Leitrim Senior Club Championship. Aurivo is committed to getting behind Leitrim GAA and supporting local clubs in the championship season in 2020.

Connacht Gold, a leading consumer foods brand of Aurivo Co-op, has a proud history and heritage in the local community. Its multi award winning butter is available nationwide and Connacht Gold fresh milk and cream products are distributed throughout the Connacht region.

It’s a brand which is focused on processing and delivering dairy produce, with health and wellbeing at the heart of the Connacht Gold range.

Pat Duffy, Aurivo Chairman said “We are delighted to continue our relationship with Leitrim GAA through our sponsorship of its Senior Club Championship. I’m a proud Leitrim man, so it’s important to support local clubs and help them to achieve success in 2020.

"Aurivo and the Connacht Gold brand has a strong history with the sporting community and currently has partnerships with Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo GAA. We wish all teams competing the very best of luck and look forward to another exciting championship.”

Commenting on the sponsorship, Enda Stenson, Leitrim County Chairperson said: "We are very pleased to renew are partnership with Aurivo for the 2020 Connacht Gold Senior Club Championship.

“As a county board, we are focused on promoting our grass root initiative and rely on local businesses such as Aurivo to provide the necessary support to achieve this. We look forward to building on the success of our partnership this season.”

Follow ‘Connacht Gold Protein Milk’ or ‘Connacht Gold’ on Facebook or Instagram for more.

Leitrim GAA also wish to express their thanks to Connacht Gold and Smith Monumentals, Ballinamore for their continued sponsorship of the Senior and Intermediate Championships.

Adrian Smith of Smith Monumentals was also present to launch the Leitrim Intermediate football championship with members of last year's victorious Leitrim Gaels team also present.